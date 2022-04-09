Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 71,365 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Gray Television worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Gray Television by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gray Television by 10.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gray Television by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gray Television by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,055 shares of company stock worth $3,449,842. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

