Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 77,528 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Tenneco worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 728,845 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,207,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:TEN opened at $17.70 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

