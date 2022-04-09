Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $140.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.43. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $133.49 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

