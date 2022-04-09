Safex Cash (SFX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,517.00

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Safex Cash has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $15,517.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Cash has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Safex Cash Coin Profile

Safex Cash is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 149,322,254 coins and its circulating supply is 144,322,254 coins. Safex Cash’s official website is safex.io . Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex

Buying and Selling Safex Cash

