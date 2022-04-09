Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.00), with a volume of 46,227 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76. The company has a market cap of £53.95 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile (LON:WGB)
