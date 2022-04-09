Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 463,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,462. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,062,000 after purchasing an additional 197,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sanmina by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,255,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sanmina by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,657,000 after buying an additional 55,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

