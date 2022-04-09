Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.09

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and traded as low as $23.80. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $203.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

