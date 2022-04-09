Sarcophagus Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,282.00 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $37,282.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.30 or 0.07580927 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,406.33 or 1.00046447 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

