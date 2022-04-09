Scala (XLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,899.00

Scala (XLA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $3,899.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

