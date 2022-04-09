ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $194.37

Shares of ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.37 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 185.50 ($2.43). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 23,942 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get ScS Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £70.30 million and a P/E ratio of 36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.48%. ScS Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.96%.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.