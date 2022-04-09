Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.51

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.51 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 7.99 ($0.10), with a volume of 6,651,852 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.51. The stock has a market cap of £331.81 million and a P/E ratio of -13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.
Seeing Machines Company Profile (LON:SEE)
Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
