Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0038 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Sentinel has a market cap of $29.26 million and $190,656.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.