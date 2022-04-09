Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.87

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.87 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.46). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.43), with a volume of 239,663 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £636.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

