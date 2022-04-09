Shard (SHARD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Shard has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $871.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

