Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.77

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 463888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,810,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,324,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.