SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.15 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $150.92 million and $11.63 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

