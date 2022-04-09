SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) to report $736.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $698.20 million to $763.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $650.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $148.53 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.30.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

