S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $12.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 439.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $413.09 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $363.54 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

