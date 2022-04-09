S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $3.20 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $12.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.57.

SPGI stock opened at $413.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.18. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $363.54 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

