SparkPoint Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $243,859.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $10.70 million and $243,859.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,449,090 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

