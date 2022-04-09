Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.71

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.71 and traded as low as $16.25. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 24,383 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $426.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 542.17%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

