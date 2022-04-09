Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.10

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.10 and traded as high as C$15.36. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$15.36, with a volume of 3,140 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.