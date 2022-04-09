Standard Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $376,533.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.07578510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.97 or 0.99994777 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

