Step Hero (HERO) Hits Market Capitalization of $361,535.95

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $361,535.95 and $31,782.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

