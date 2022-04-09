STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $342.90

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 342.90 ($4.50) and traded as low as GBX 306.46 ($4.02). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.13), with a volume of 4,383 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £147.17 million and a PE ratio of 7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 326.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 342.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Paul Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £17,750 ($23,278.69).

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

