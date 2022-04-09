Syscoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.46 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $369.02 million and $4.46 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 637,220,903 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars.

