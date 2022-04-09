Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.27

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.60. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 378,079 shares traded.

TALK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talkspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

