Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 795,204 shares trading hands.

TRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanzanian Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Tanzanian Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tanzanian Gold stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Tanzanian Gold worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

