Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.94

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.94 and traded as high as C$57.00. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$57.00, with a volume of 3,580 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.74.

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Donald Richard Lindsay sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total value of C$9,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,118,004.80. Also, Senior Officer Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$467,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at C$45,167.50. Insiders have sold 287,815 shares of company stock worth $14,233,207 over the last ninety days.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

