Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.22

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.22 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 32.90 ($0.43). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 32.25 ($0.42), with a volume of 928,497 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.95.

Get Tekcapital alerts:

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.