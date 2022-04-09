Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) by 236.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter.

ERIC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Grupo Santander raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

