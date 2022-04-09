Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $8.09. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 51,795 shares trading hands.

TLSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

