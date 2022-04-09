Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.48

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $14.44. Telstra shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 13,520 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.2669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

