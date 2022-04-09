The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $719.53.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

SAM opened at $377.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.25. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $342.74 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

