The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $6.42. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 8,351 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.