THEKEY Price Down 9.1% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $17,694.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars.

