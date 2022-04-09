TigerCash (TCH) Hits Market Cap of $437,380.61

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $437,380.61 and approximately $2.82 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00841739 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

