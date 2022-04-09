TokenPay Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $737,468.15 and approximately $54,815.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,367.31 or 1.00159874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002009 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

