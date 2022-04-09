TotemFi Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $526,556.44 and $11,297.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.10 or 0.07581854 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,344.07 or 1.00104923 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

