Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $149.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.30.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

