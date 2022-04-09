TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $10.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $640.82. 160,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $648.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

