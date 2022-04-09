Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.