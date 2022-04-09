TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Achieves $5.23 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $5.23 million and $113,517.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

