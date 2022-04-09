Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.03

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $2.02. Trxade Group shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 16,181 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 million, a PE ratio of -404.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.
About Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trxade Group (TRXD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.