TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $44,910.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,624,929,681 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

