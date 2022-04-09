U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. U Network has a market capitalization of $612,589.63 and approximately $29,342.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, U Network has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

