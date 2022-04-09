UNICORN Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,207.81 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $18,207.81 and approximately $97.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 84% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00023533 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.