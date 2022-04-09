Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.0592 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $91,370.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.66 or 0.07607590 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,779.22 or 0.99994057 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 56,486,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

