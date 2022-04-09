Unisocks Trading 15.9% Lower This Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $23.55 million and approximately $16,902.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for about $77,966.70 or 1.83941671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

