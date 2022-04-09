Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) to announce $97.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $98.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $77.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $414.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $455.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million.

UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

